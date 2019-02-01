 Kokua Line: Blue placard for disabled parking must be renewed by mail
  • Friday, February 1, 2019
  • 69°

Kokua Line: Blue placard for disabled parking must be renewed by mail

By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
Posted on February 1, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  February 1, 2019 at 12:33 am
Question: To renew my blue handicap parking pass, do I have to mail in the paperwork, or can I go down to the satellite city hall and do it in person? Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up