 Stray cows to be bar coded in Indian state to counter menace
  • Friday, February 1, 2019
  • 78°

News

Stray cows to be bar coded in Indian state to counter menace

Associated Press
February 1, 2019
Updated February 1, 2019 1:31pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2017

    In this photo, stray cows rest on a road in Allahabad, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities in India’s most populous state have been ordered to bar code stray cows and use vacant buildings to shelter them in response to farmers’ complaints that the closure of slaughterhouses has created a menace of crop-destroying, free-range cattle. An order by the Hindu nationalist-led Uttar Pradesh state government on Monday also says that officials should use radio frequency identification technology to scan the tags to help keep track of stray cows.

ADVERTISING

NEW DELHI >> Authorities in India’s most populous state have been ordered to bar code stray cows and use vacant buildings to shelter them in response to farmers’ complaints that the closure of slaughterhouses has created a menace of crop-destroying, free-range cattle.

An order by the Hindu nationalist-led Uttar Pradesh state government this week also says that officials should use radio frequency identification technology to scan the tags to help keep track of stray cows.

Since the government began closing cow slaughterhouses in 2017, many farmers have abandoned their cattle, unable to continue feeding them after they stop producing milk.

Slaughtering cows is banned in parts of predominantly Hindu India, including Uttar Pradesh state. Cows are considered holy by Hindus.

Earlier this month, fed-up farmers in the city of Agra herded a group of stray cows into a government school building, forcing school children to attend class outdoors.

Surendera Narain Pandey, a farmer, said that he used to sell an old cow for up to 10,000 rupees ($140), using the proceeds to buy a milk-yielding one that costs five times more.

“The situation has changed. We cannot afford to feed an unproductive cow now,” he said.

PREVIOUS STORY
Palestinians, Israeli troops clash in West Bank, Gaza
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up