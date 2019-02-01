HHSAA Girls Soccer: Campbell vs. Konawaena

Campbell forward Hokulei Ishikawa (10) and Konawaena forward Nanea Wall (5) battle for possession during the first half of a 2019 HHSAA semifinal soccer game on Fridat at Waipio Soccer Complex. Campbell won 3-0 to advance to the championship game.
Konawaena goalkeeper Kyanah Blas (24) dives to save a shot on goal by Campbell forward Haley Blossom Seleni (9).
Campbell midfielder Kaylee Canianes (5) keeps the ball away from Konawaena midfielder Finesity Salinas-Gouveia (2).
Campbell forward Hokulei Ishikawa (10) takes a shot on goal for a score against the Konawaena Wildcats.
Campbell forward Hokulei Ishikawa (10) celebrates after scoring a goal.
Campbell midfielder Jourdyn Curran (11) takes a shot on goal as Konawaena midfielder Zane Garrigan (10) looks on.
Campbell midfielder Jourdyn Curran (11) keeps the ball away from Konawaena midfielder Naia Balancio (6).
Konawaena forward Nanea Wall (5) kicks the ball away from Campbell centerback Katherine Pothier (17) and centerback Shaylee Limatoc (16).
Konawaena defender Tiare Quintal (20) kicks the ball against the Campbell Sabers.
Campbell midfielder Jourdyn Curran (11) celebrates after scoring a goal.
Campbell midfielder Jourdyn Curran (11), left, is embraced by midfielder Tiari Ilar (22) after her goal.
Campbell centerback Alisha Maake (6) heads the ball in return to a header from Konawaena forward Nanea Wall (5), right.
Campbell centerback Alisha Maake (6) takes a shot on goal around Konawaena defender Karenza Chavez (7).
Campbell forward Cassidie Andrews (12) gets around Konawaena defender Tati Denis-McRight (17).
-
Campbell forward Cassidie Andrews (12) is embraced by midfielder Shanelle Torres (25) after her goal.