UH Volleyball: No. 2 Hawaii sweeps No. 8 Stanford

Stanford's Jordan Ewert has a kill rejected by Hawaii's Rado Parapunov and Dalton Solbrig on Friday at the Stan Sheriff Center. No. 2 Hawaii remained unbeaten with a 25-15, 27-25, 25-22 sweep of No. 8 Stanford.
Hawaii's Rado Parapunov and Gage Worsley celebrate a point against Stanford.
Hawaii's Joe Worsley finessed the ball over the net against Stanford Cardinals Leo Henken and Stephen Moye.
Hawaii players Rado Parapunov and Dalton Solbrig put a block up against Stanford's Jordan Ewert.
Hawaii's Joe Worsley and Dalton Solbrig put a block up against Stanford's Leo Henken.
Hawaii players Colton Cowell, Patrick Gasman and Rado Parapunov celebrate a point against Stanford.
Hawaii's Rado Parapunov puts the ball past Stanford Cardinal Jordan Ewert.
Hawaii's Patrick Gasman blasts the ball past Stanford Cardinal Stephen Moye.
Stanford's Jordan Ewert blasts the ball past Hawaii's Rado Parapunov and Joe Worsley.
-
Hawaii's Stijn van Tilburg celebrates a point against Stanford.