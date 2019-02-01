 No. 3 Punahou pulls out boys basketball win over No. 2 ‘Iolani
  Friday, February 1, 2019
By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
Posted on February 1, 2019 12:05 am 
Jakob Kimura scored 12 points and Kaulana Makaula added 11 as No. 3 Punahou edged No. 2 ‘Iolani 50-44 on Thursday night at the Father Bray Athletic Complex. Read More

