TODAY

BASEBALL

College: Howard Payne vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park.

BASKETBALL

PacWest: Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, women at 5 p.m.; men at 7:30 p.m. at UHH Gym.

SOCCER

HHSAA Division I girls state championships: Semifinals–Campbell vs. Konawaena, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha vs. King Kekaulike, 7 p.m.; matches at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex main stadium. Also, fifth-place semifinals–Mililani vs. Pearl City, 3 p.m. at Waipio field 7; Aiea vs. ‘Iolani, 3 p.m. at Waipio field 8.

HHSAA Division II girls state championships: Semifinals–Kauai vs. Hawaii Prep, 1 p.m.; Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Kapaa, 3 p.m.; matches at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex main stadium. Also, fifth-place semifinals–Sacred Hearts vs. Kalaheo, 3 p.m. at Waipio field No. 9; Makua Lani vs. Pac-Five, 3 p.m. at Waipio field No. 6.

SOFTBALL

College: Rollins vs. Chaminade, 2 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

WRESTLING

ILH girls: Dual Meet Tournament, 5:30 p.m., at ‘Iolani.

OIA Eastern Divison Championship: 4:30 p.m. at Farrington.

OIA Western Division Championship: 4:30 p.m. at Pearl City.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Stanford at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

SATURDAY

AIR RIFLERY

ILH: Kamehameha at Saint Louis, 9 a.m.; Pac-Five at Mid-Pacific, 9 a.m.; Island

Pacific at St. Francis, 12:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

College: Howard Payne vs. Hawaii Pacific (doubleheader), 2 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park.

BASKETBALL

Big West men: UC Santa Barbara at

Hawaii, 8 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

Big West women: Cal Poly at Hawaii, 5:30 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest: Biola vs. Hawaii Pacific, women at 1 p.m.; men at 3 p.m. at Moanalua High School.

ILH Division I boys: Maryknoll at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at St. Francis, 5 p.m.

ILH Division II boys: Damien at Kamehameha, 3:30 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Le Jardin, 5 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

CANOE PADDLING

HHSAA State Championships: 10 a.m., at Keehi Lagoon.

SOCCER

HHSAA Division I girls state championships: Championship, Campbell/Konawaena winner vs. Kamehameha/King Kekaulike winner, 7 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex main stadium. Third place, Campbell/Konawaena loser vs. Kamehameha/King Kekaulike loser, 3 p.m. at Waipio field No. 8. Fifth place, Mililani/ Pearl City winner vs. Aiea/‘Iolani winner, 3 p.m. at Waipio field No. 7.

HHSAA Division II girls state championships: Championship, Kamehameha-

Hawaii/Kapaa winner vs. Kauai/Hawaii Prep winner, 5 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex main stadium. Third place, Kamehameha-Hawaii/Kapaa loser vs. Kauai/Hawaii Prep loser, 3 p.m. at Waipio field No. 6. Fifth place, Sacred Hearts/Kalaheo winner vs. Makua Lani/Pac-Five winner 3 p.m. at Waipio field No. 5. Consolation, Seabury Hall vs. Waianae, 3 p.m. at Waipio field No. 9.

SOFTBALL

College: University of Hawaii Alumni Game, 6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

College: Rollins vs. Chaminade (doubleheader), noon and 2 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

WRESTLING

ILH boys: Dual Meet Tournament, 3 p.m., at ‘Iolani.

OIA: Eastern Divison Championship, 10 a.m. at Farrington.

OIA: Western Division Championship, 10 a.m. at Pearl City.

BASKETBALL

ILH

Thursday

Boys Division I

Punahou 50, ‘Iolani 44. High scorers—Pun: Jakob Kimura 12, Kaulana Makaula 10. Iol: Frank Felix 15, Kawika Lee 10.

Maryknoll 58, Mid-Pacific 33. High

scorers—Mary: Marcus Tobin 14, Makoto Kamata 13, Nikolas Robben 11. MPI: Kamana Lapina 15.

Saint Louis at Kamehameha (ppd., floor conditions)

Boys Division I-AA

Punahou 62, ‘Iolani, 52. High scorers—Pun: Aaron Hirahara 12, Bryant Hoke 10. Iol: Jalin Rachlin 19, Hunter Gries 16.

OIA

Thursday

Eastern Division

Boys Varsity

Kailua 56, McKinley 46. High scorers—Everett Torres-Kahapea 15, Isaiah Hopson 14. McK—Araby Abdel-Jawad 10.

Roosevelt 52, Kaimuki 51. High scorers—Roos: Chris Lee 16, Micah Visoria 12. Kaim: Koby Moananu 20.

Kahuku 52, Kalaheo 42. High scorers—Kah: Marcus Damuni 19, Ethan Erickson 12. Kalh: Aaron Baker 10, Robert Thompson 10.

Kalani 60, Farrington 46. High scorers—Kaln: Brandon Chung 16, Isaiah Lee 14, Ryan Higashionna 11. Farr: Aeman Kurt Castro 11.

Boys JV

McKinley 44, Kailua 35

Roosevelt 65, Kaimuki 51

Kahuku 68, Kalaheo 52