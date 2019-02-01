 No. 2 Rainbow Warriors sweep No. 8 Stanford
  • Friday, February 1, 2019
  • 74°

Sports Breaking| Top News

No. 2 Rainbow Warriors sweep No. 8 Stanford

By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
February 1, 2019
Updated February 1, 2019 9:16pm

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    University of Hawaii setter Joe Worsley finessed the ball over the net against Stanford’s Leo Henken and Stephen Moye.

ADVERTISING

Junior hitter Rado Parapunov put down 17 kills and senior hitter Stijn van Tilburg added 11 as No. 2 Hawaii remained unbeaten with a 25-15, 27-25, 25-22 sweep of No. 8 Stanford in a men’s nonconference volleyball match tonight at the Stan Sheriff Center.

A season-high crowd of 3,945 saw the Rainbow Warriors (4-0) defeat the Cardinal (7-2) for the sixth consecutive time in Honolulu dating back to 2013. Sophomore libero Gage Worsley had a match-high 11 digs for Hawaii, which has not dropped a set this season.

Senior hitter Jordan Ewert had 14 kills for Stanford in its first road trip of the year.

The teams meet again at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Van Tilburg moved into 13th place on the UH list, passing Brook Sedore (1,096). He has 1,105.

PREVIOUS STORY
North Korean Christians keep faith underground amid crackdowns
Comments (1)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up