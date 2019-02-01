No. 2 Rainbow Warriors sweep No. 8 Stanford

Junior hitter Rado Parapunov put down 17 kills and senior hitter Stijn van Tilburg added 11 as No. 2 Hawaii remained unbeaten with a 25-15, 27-25, 25-22 sweep of No. 8 Stanford in a men’s nonconference volleyball match tonight at the Stan Sheriff Center.

A season-high crowd of 3,945 saw the Rainbow Warriors (4-0) defeat the Cardinal (7-2) for the sixth consecutive time in Honolulu dating back to 2013. Sophomore libero Gage Worsley had a match-high 11 digs for Hawaii, which has not dropped a set this season.

Senior hitter Jordan Ewert had 14 kills for Stanford in its first road trip of the year.

The teams meet again at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Van Tilburg moved into 13th place on the UH list, passing Brook Sedore (1,096). He has 1,105.