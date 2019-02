A 43-year-old man is in serious condition following a car crash in Kalihi early this morning.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

A 43-year-old man is in serious condition following a car crash in Kalihi early this morning.

Paramedics responded to a motor vehicle collision on the corner Houghtailing Street and North School Street at 2:33 a.m. today, according to an Emergency Medical Services report.

The man was transported to a trauma facility with serious injuries. No other details were available.