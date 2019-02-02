 Trump plays golf with Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods
  • Saturday, February 2, 2019
Trump plays golf with Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods

Associated Press
February 2, 2019
Updated February 2, 2019 4:50pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    The entrance to Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Fla., where President Donald Trump played a round of golf with pro golfers Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

JUPITER, Fla. >> President Donald Trump played golf today in Florida with two of the game’s greatest champions, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

Trump arrived at his private club in sunny Jupiter after he escaped the bitter cold and snow in Washington a day earlier. He later tweeted a photo of him standing next to them on a tee box and said it was a “great morning.”

The weekend trip is Trump’s first to his Florida home and properties since Thanksgiving. The president had limited his travel during the record 35-day partial federal shutdown that ended last week.

Both Nicklaus and Woods are among Trump’s regular golf partners. Nicklaus also designed the Jupiter club’s 18-hole course.

Nicklaus and Woods are defined by their major championships. Nicklaus holds the professional record with 18 while Woods has been stuck on 14 for the past 10 years.

Today’s pairing was believed to be the first time Nicklaus and Woods have played together since 2002 at a Monday night exhibition called “Battle at Bighorn” in California. Nicklaus and Woods were teammates in a match against Lee Trevino and Sergio Garcia.

The last time Nicklaus and Woods played together in an official event was the 2000 PGA Championship.

