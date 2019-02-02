Wet and breezy start to the weekend

Clouds and rain are expected to stick around most of today for those planning to attend the Punahou Carnival and Lunar New Year festivities in Honolulu.

Today will be wet and breezy with windward showers and scattered leeward showers, weather officials said. A typical trade wind pattern is expected to return Sunday as dry air moves over the Hawaiian islands. The trades may weaken from the middle to latter half of next week, forecasters said.

Meanwhile, a high-surf advisory remains in effect for the east-facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Maui due to a northeast wind swell, through 6 a.m. Sunday.

Surf of 6 to 10 feet is expected along those east-facing shores through Sunday morning, and expected to lower between 5 and 8 feet tonight, but may hold near the advisory level for most of the smaller islands through tonight.

Expect strong, breaking waves and currents, making swimming dangerous. The public should exercise caution and heed all advice from Ocean Safety officials.

The wet and windy weather caused trees to fall across the road corridor in the Molokai Forest Reserve on Molokai, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife closed the reserve Friday morning and due to the weather, which is anticipated to continue through next week. Repair crews are unable to get into the area with heavy equipment and machinery to clear debris.

Hosmer Grove Campground is closed due to rising flood waters on the road leading to the campground. National park rangers evaluated the area and determined no one was in the campground at the time of closure. “We will continue to monitor the area and will advise when the campground will re-open for campers.” said Ari Wong, Chief Ranger. Flood waters are expected to recede quickly.