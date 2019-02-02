 Column: ʻOkoʻa ka palaoa, ʻokoʻa ke koholā
  • Saturday, February 2, 2019
  • 72°

Column: ʻOkoʻa ka palaoa, ʻokoʻa ke koholā

na Laiana Wong
Posted on February 2, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  February 1, 2019 at 6:54 pm
Why was the sperm whale carcass at Kalaeloa plundered and the baby humpback whale that floated ashore in Kauaʻi left unmolested? Clue: One has teeth and the other has none. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up