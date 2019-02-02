 Urban Gardener: Curb garden pests, diseases with an integrative approach
  • Saturday, February 2, 2019
  • 78°

Urban Gardener: Curb garden pests, diseases with an integrative approach

By Cynthia Nazario-Leary, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Posted on February 2, 2019 5:30 pm  Updated on  February 2, 2019 at 5:37 pm
Hawaii’s year-round growing conditions mean home gardeners must also deal with year-round pests and diseases. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up