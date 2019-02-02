 Student stalking reported near Kaimuki Middle School
  • Saturday, February 2, 2019
Student stalking reported near Kaimuki Middle School

By Star-Advertiser staff
February 2, 2019
Updated February 2, 2019 12:08am
Honolulu police are investigating a pair of incidents near Kaimuki Middle School in which a student complained about being stalked and harassed by men in a white van.

Around 7:30 a.m. Friday the student was walking on Sunset Avenue toward the school when a passing van slowed and the male driver stared at the student, according to a school notice sent to parents. The student felt threatened and pulled out a phone, at which point the van sped off. The student said a similar incident occurred the previous afternoon.

