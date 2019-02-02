 Detectives still searching for answers in 19-year-old’s 1972 death
  • Saturday, February 2, 2019
  • 72°

Detectives still searching for answers in 19-year-old’s 1972 death

By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
Posted on February 2, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  February 1, 2019 at 11:25 pm
After 47 years detectives are still searching for answers in the 19-year-old’s death in Waikiki. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up