 Makeshift memorial for Kakaako crash victims is moved
  • Saturday, February 2, 2019
  • 72°

Makeshift memorial for Kakaako crash victims is moved

By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
Posted on February 2, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  February 2, 2019 at 12:15 am
The makeshift memorial for the victims of Monday’s deadly Kakaako crash has been moved to allow a crew to replace a light pole damaged in the tragedy. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up