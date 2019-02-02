Haleakala campground reopened after flooding

KULA >> Floodwaters at Haleakala National Park’s Hosmer Grove have receded, and the road and campground were reopened Friday.

Hosmer Grove lies in the cloud belt just below the 7,000-foot elevation in the park’s Summit District. Campground space is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Haleakala National Park officials advised visitors to be prepared for changing weather conditions that could make roads and trails impassable with little to no notice. For updated information visit nps.gov/hale or facebook.com/HaleakalaNPS.

Fallen trees force closure of Molokai Forest Reserve

KAUNAKAKAI >> The Molokai Forest Reserve was closed Friday after wet and windy weather caused trees to fall across the road corridor through the area.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Forestry and Wildlife said repair crews were unable to get into the area with heavy equipment and machinery to clear debris. If the weather clears sufficiently to allow crews access, the closure is anticipated to continue through next week, the agency said. If not, the closure could be extended.

