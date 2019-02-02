Beer Lab Hi has grand opening at Waipio location

It was a full house at Saturday’s grand opening of Beer Lab Hi’s Waipio location, which included a lion dance and a Hawaiian blessing of the brewing tanks, as well as the entire brewery. The Waipio location opened in September. Brewing started onsite in December, thus the grand opening now.
Owners Derek Taguchi, left, Kevin Teruya, Nick Wong and Kenneth Shiu.
Saturday's grand opening drew a packed crowd to Beer Lab Hi.
A crowd turned out for Saturday's grand opening in Waipio.
The crowd celebrated with a toast at Beer Lab Hi's grand opening in Waipio.
Beer Lab staffers Mark Taosaka, left, Kaimana Flores and Kevin Lampitoc.
Saturday's grand opening attracted a crowd in Waipio.
Saturday's grand opening included a Chinese lion dance.
A roast pig came from Mountain View Farm, where barley from Beer Lab — a byproduct of beer-making — helps feed the animals.
A proclamation was displayed at Beer Lab Hi's grand opening in Waipio.
A flight of beers at Beer Lab Hi.