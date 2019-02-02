HHSAA Canoe Paddling State Championships

Punahou's girls crew share hugs and smiles after finishing first in the girls finals event in the 2019 Hawaii State Paddling Championships at Keehi Lagoon on Saturday.
Punahou girls celebrate their win.
The Kamehameha crew give each other handshakes and hugs following their finish in the boy's final event.
Paddlers from Kamehameha, left, and Punahou, right congratulate each other.
Crews prepare to start the girls final event .
Crews start the girls final event.
The Punahou girls crew of (front to back) Mehana Leafchild, Dillyn Lietzke, Kaya Lee, Ayla Sprecher, Phoenix Clarke and Pomaika'i Ogata paddle to the finish line.
Punahou boys crew paddle in the boys final event.
The Kamehameha crew paddles toward the finish in the boy's final event.
The Warriors edged Punahou, the four-time defending division champion, by a little more than three-tenths of a second to take home the title