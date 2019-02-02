 Hilo splits; HPU downs No. 23 UC San Diego
  • Saturday, February 2, 2019
  • 72°

Hilo splits; HPU downs No. 23 UC San Diego

By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on February 2, 2019 12:05 am 
The Hawaii Hilo softball team opened its season by splitting a pair of games and Hawaii Pacific won its lone game as both teams opened their seasons Friday at the Desert Stinger Softball Tournament in Las Vegas. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up