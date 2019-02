TODAY AIR RIFLERY >> ILH: Kamehameha at Saint Louis, 9 a.m.; Pac-Five at Mid-Pacific, 9 a.m.; Island Pacific at St. Francis, 12:30 p.m. BASEBALL >> College: Howard Payne vs. Hawaii Pacific (doubleheader), 2 p.m. at Read More

TODAY

AIR RIFLERY

>> ILH: Kamehameha at Saint Louis, 9 a.m.; Pac-Five at Mid-Pacific, 9 a.m.; Island Pacific at St. Francis, 12:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

>> College: Howard Payne vs. Hawaii Pacific (doubleheader), 2 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park.

BASKETBALL

>> Big West men: UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 8 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

>> Big West women: Cal Poly at Hawaii, 5:30 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

>> PacWest: Biola vs. Hawaii Pacific, women at 1 p.m.; men at 3 p.m. at Moanalua High School.

>> ILH Division I boys: Maryknoll at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at St. Francis, 5 p.m.

>> ILH Division II boys: Damien at Kamehameha, 3:30 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Le Jardin, 5 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.

CANOE PADDLING

>> HHSAA State Championships: 10 a.m., at Keehi Lagoon.

SOCCER

>> HHSAA Division I girls state championships: Championship, Campbell vs. Kamehameha, 7 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex main stadium. Third place, Konawaena vs. King Kekaulike, 3 p.m. at Waipio field No. 8. Fifth place, Mililani vs. ‘Iolani,3 p.m. at Waipio field No. 7.

>> HHSAA Division II girls state championships: Championship, Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Hawaii Prep winner, 5 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex main stadium. Third place, Kapaa vs. Kauai, 3 p.m. at Waipio field No. 6. Fifth place, Kalaheo vs. Pac-Five 3 p.m. at Waipio field No. 5. Consolation, Seabury Hall vs. Waianae, 3 p.m. at Waipio field No. 9.

SOFTBALL

>> College: University of Hawaii Alumni Game, 6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

>> College: Rollins vs. Chaminade (doubleheader), noon and 2 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

WRESTLING

>> ILH boys: Dual Meet Tournament, 3 p.m., at ‘Iolani.

>> OIA: Eastern Divison Championship, 10 a.m. at Farrington.

>> OIA: Western Division Championship, 10 a.m. at Pearl City.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

>> College: Howard Payne vs. Hawaii Pacific (doubleheader), 11 a.m. at Hans L’Orange Park.

VOLLEYBALL

>> College men: Stanford at Hawaii, 6 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

BASKETBALL: HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

OIA Western Division

Thursday

Boys Varsity

>> Nanakuli 64, Radford 60

BIIF

Thursday

Boys Varsity

>> Hawaii Prep 63, KS-Hawaii 54

Leading scorers—HPA: Valentinas Ulinas 22, Michael Hughes 10, KJ Walker 10. KSH: Izayah Chartrand-Penera 30.

Boys JV

>> Hawaii Prep 44, Kamehameha 32

TENNIS: COLLEGE MEN

UNLV Tournament

At Las Vegas

Hawaii 4, UC Riverside 2

Singles

>> Andre Ilagan (UH) def. Kyle McCann (UCR) 6-3, 6-1.

>> Nabil Abdallah (UCR) def. Blaz Seric (UH) 6-1, 0-6, 6-4.

>> Lucas Labrunie (UH) def. Vignesh Subramanyan (UCR) 6-3, 6-2.

>> Gilbert Chung (UCR) def. Chia-Hua lu (UH) 6-1, 6-3.

>> Tristan Martin (UH) def. David Ramirez (UCR) 6-4, 6-4.

>> Simon Telo Alves (UH) led A. Whelan-Merediz (UCR) 6-4, 5-3 (unfinished).

Doubles

>> Ilagan/Labrunie (UH) def. Abdallah/Fillip Engstrom (UCR) 7-6 (3).

>> McCann/ Whelan-Merediz (UCR) def. Seric/Asad Siyyid (UH) 7-6 (3).

>> lu/ Telo Alves (UH) def. Anderson Ju/Chung (UCR) 6-2.

Hawaii 4, Weber State 3

Singles

>> Kris Van Wyk (WS) def. Blaz Seric (UH) 6-1, 6-1.

>> Andre Ilagan (UH) def. Junhao Ye (WS) 6-3, 6-0.

>> Lucas Labruni (UH) def. Michiel Van Schoor (WS) 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

>> Paul Ohde (WS) def. Asad Siyyid (UH) 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

>> Chia-Hua Lu (UH) def. Nick Werner (WS) 6-4, 6-1.

>> Tristan Martin (UH) def. Bo-Han Li (WS) 6-3, 6-1.

Doubles

>> Van Wyk/Van Schoor (WS) def. Seric/Siyyid (UH) 6-3.

>> Ilagan/Labruni (UH) def. Li/Cezary Walkusz (WS) 6-2.

>> Ohde/Werner (WS) def. Lu/Simon Telo Alves (UH) 6-3.

TENNIS: COLLEGE WOMEN

At Central Oahu Regional Park

Linfield 7, Chaminade 0

Singles

>> Riley Clayeux (Lin) def. Catrina Liner (CU) 3-6, 6-0, 6-2.

>> Alysse Nakasato (Lin) def. Salamasina Te‘i (CU) 6-2, 6-2.

>> Haley Fujimori (Lin) def. Elyssa Shirai (CU) 6-2, 6-0.

>> Sarah Sweet (Lin) def. Cai Yan Fang (CU) 6-3, 6-2.

>> Michelle Ly (Lin) def. Tomomi Kohno (CU) 6-1, 6-0.

>> Jesse Vezo (Lin) def. CaitLin Tatemichi (CU) 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

>> Tessa Kern/Michelle Uyeda (Lin) def. Liner/Te‘i (CU) 6-0.

>> Maggie Fiocchi/Elsa Harris (Lin) def. Shirai/Fang (CU) 6-3.

>> Nakasato/Fujimori (Lin) def. Kohno/Tatemichi (CU) 6-0.