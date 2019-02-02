Wahine basketball team tops Cal Poly

The Hawaii women’s basketball team won for the third time in four games, 70-52 over Cal Poly tonight at the Stan Sheriff Center.

SHARE



















ADVERTISING

The Hawaii women’s basketball team won for the third time in four games, 70-52 over Cal Poly tonight at the Stan Sheriff Center.

UH (8-12, 4-3 Big West) rebounded from a 60-55 home loss to UC Riverside on Wednesday. The Rainbow Wahine received a boost in the first quarter from defense-minded guard Jadynn Alexander, who scored eight of her career-high 15 points in the opening period. UH led 19-6 after that frame and coasted to its most lopsided win of the season.

Center Lauren Rewers and guard Julissa Tago added 11 points apiece as the Wahine swept the season series from the Mustangs for the third time in four years.

Cal Poly (4-14, 1-6) shot 34.5 percent to UH’s 47.9 and had no player score in double figures.

The Wahine next play at UC Irvine on Thursday.