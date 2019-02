Honolulu police are investigating the death of a 38-year-old man who died after falling from a 34th-floor apartment Sunday as an unattended death.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Honolulu police are investigating the death of a 38-year-old man who died after falling from a 34th-floor apartment Sunday as an unattended death.

The man fell about 6:15 p.m. from an apartment in the One Archer Lane condominiums at 801 S. Beretania.