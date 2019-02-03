 Police looking for suspects in Waianae attempted murder case
  • Sunday, February 3, 2019
  • 82°

Top News

Police looking for suspects in Waianae attempted murder case

By Star-Advertiser staff
February 3, 2019
Updated February 3, 2019 2:05pm
ADVERTISING

Honolulu police are searching for suspects involved in an attempted murder, assault and robbery case in Waianae this morning.

According to police, two unknown males allegedly harmed a 59-year-old woman and a juvenile male during a robbery that occurred about 6:08 a.m. at a Waianae area residence.

Police said “the victims were assaulted with a dangerous instrument.”

Police declined to describe the weapon, but it was described as a baseball bat on the police radio scanner.

Police said both victims were taken to the hospital and that one of the victims had been injured seriously enough to upgrade that assault as an attempted murder.

PREVIOUS STORY
MMA fighter wanted in killings captured after escaping van
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up