Police looking for suspects in Waianae attempted murder case

Honolulu police are searching for suspects involved in an attempted murder, assault and robbery case in Waianae this morning.

According to police, two unknown males allegedly harmed a 59-year-old woman and a juvenile male during a robbery that occurred about 6:08 a.m. at a Waianae area residence.

Police said “the victims were assaulted with a dangerous instrument.”

Police declined to describe the weapon, but it was described as a baseball bat on the police radio scanner.

Police said both victims were taken to the hospital and that one of the victims had been injured seriously enough to upgrade that assault as an attempted murder.