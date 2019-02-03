Woman reports kidnapping, sex assault in Ala Moana area

Honolulu police are investigating a report of a kidnapping and sex assault that allegedly occurred in the Ala Moana area Saturday.

According to a police highlight, a 27-year-old woman reported that “she was taken to an unknown apartment after a night of drinking and sexually assaulted by three unknown males that she had just met.” The alleged incident reportedly occurred in the Keeaumoku Street area between 3 a.m. and 1:22 p.m.

Police have not made an arrest in the case, which is pending investigation.