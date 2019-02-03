 Woman reports kidnapping, sex assault in Ala Moana area
  • Sunday, February 3, 2019
  • 82°

Top News

Woman reports kidnapping, sex assault in Ala Moana area

By Star-Advertiser staff
February 3, 2019
Updated February 3, 2019 2:45pm
  • 2017 April 28 SPT - HSA Photo by Bruce Asato - A Honolulu Police Dept patrol car drives away from a business at 655 Keeaumoku, transporting a woman for an investigation, Friday, April 28, 2017.
ADVERTISING

Honolulu police are investigating a report of a kidnapping and sex assault that allegedly occurred in the Ala Moana area Saturday.

According to a police highlight, a 27-year-old woman reported that “she was taken to an unknown apartment after a night of drinking and sexually assaulted by three unknown males that she had just met.” The alleged incident reportedly occurred in the Keeaumoku Street area between 3 a.m. and 1:22 p.m.

Police have not made an arrest in the case, which is pending investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY
Police looking for suspects in Waianae attempted murder case
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up