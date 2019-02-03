 Dolphin on loan from Hawaii dies at Arizona attraction
  • Sunday, February 3, 2019
  • 73°

Dolphin on loan from Hawaii dies at Arizona attraction

By Tyne Phillips tphillips@staradvertiser.com
Posted on February 3, 2019 12:05 am 
Hawaii-based Dolphin Quest has terminated its contract with an Arizona dolphin attraction after last week’s death of an animal that was on loan from its Waikoloa location. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up