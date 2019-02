The body of a 38-year-old man was discovered under a boat at the Ala Wai Boat Harbor around 5 p.m. Sunday, according to the city’s Emergency Medical Services Department.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The body of a 38-year-old man was discovered under a boat at the Ala Wai Boat Harbor around 5 p.m. Sunday, according to the city’s Emergency Medical Services Department.

The man was declared dead at 1651 Ala Moana Blvd., according to EMS.