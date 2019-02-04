Coast Guard rescues 3 divers off Oahu, medavacs snorkeler off Maui

The U.S. Coast Guard said crew members rescued three divers off of Maunalua Bay on Oahu today.

Watchstanders from the Honolulu command center received a call at 10:05 a.m. today from the Honolulu Fire Department, notifying them of a disabled vessel about two miles offshore of the Kahala Hotel & Resort.

After being informed by the vessel captain that he had lost contact with three recreational divers in the water, they promptly launched a 45-foot response boat crew from Honolulu, and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and HC-130 Hercules airplane crew to the scene from Air Station Barbers Point.

They were able to locate and recover the men from the water, and tow their disabled, 20-foot Wellcraft to Ala Wai Harbor.

“Our crews are always ready to respond to matters of distress on our waterways,” said Senior Chief Petty Officer Dustin Costa, a Sector Honolulu command duty officer, in a news release. “It is important for people to realize when they need help, be proactive and report it. Just like this gentleman did.”

Winds were over 20 miles per hour, and seas up to five feet high at the time of the operation.

In a second rescue operation today, the U.S. Coast Guard this morning also medevaced a 63-year-old man from the vessel Calypso to emergency medical personnel at Kihei Boat Ramp on Maui. The man was reportedly struggling to breathe after a snorkeling outing, and after consultation with the Coast Guard duty flight surgeon, it was recommended that he be medevaced.