Committee votes 9-0 for Mike Formby to temporarily fill Honolulu City Council seat

The City Council Legislative Matters Committee today voted 9-0 to recommend that former city Transportation Services Director Mike Formby be appointed as the interim Council District 4 representative.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The City Council Legislative Matters Committee today voted 9-0 to recommend that former city Transportation Services Director Mike Formby be appointed as the interim Council District 4 representative.

Appointed by Mayor Kirk Caldwell as transportation services director, he later was tasked with being acting director of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation.

Most recently, he was chief of staff to former Congresswoman Colleen Hanabusa.

Formby will serve until the “re-do” election between Trevor Ozawa and Tommy Waters is decided on April 13. Ozawa’s 22-vote victory was challenged by Waters. The Hawaii Supreme Court last month invalidated the election.