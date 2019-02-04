 Committee votes 9-0 for Mike Formby to temporarily fill Honolulu City Council seat
  • Monday, February 4, 2019
Committee votes 9-0 for Mike Formby to temporarily fill Honolulu City Council seat

By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
February 4, 2019
Updated February 4, 2019 11:44am

    Mike Formby, then-director of transportation services, spoke to the media regarding preparations for Tropical Storm Darby during a July 2016 press conference Friday at Emergency Operations Center at Fasi Municipal Building. The City Council Legislative Matters Committee today voted 9-0 to recommend that Formby be appointed as the interim Council District 4 representative.

The City Council Legislative Matters Committee today voted 9-0 to recommend that former city Transportation Services Director Mike Formby be appointed as the interim Council District 4 representative.

Appointed by Mayor Kirk Caldwell as transportation services director, he later was tasked with being acting director of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation.

Most recently, he was chief of staff to former Congresswoman Colleen Hanabusa.

Formby will serve until the “re-do” election between Trevor Ozawa and Tommy Waters is decided on April 13. Ozawa’s 22-vote victory was challenged by Waters. The Hawaii Supreme Court last month invalidated the election.

