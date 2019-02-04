 Large tiger shark bites surfer in Hanalei Bay
  • Monday, February 4, 2019
  • 81°

Top News

Large tiger shark bites surfer in Hanalei Bay

By Star-Advertiser staff
February 4, 2019
Updated February 4, 2019 3:40pm
ADVERTISING

A surfer was bitten by a large tiger shark off Kauai this afternoon, prompting the closure of Hanalei Bay.

The shark bite happened shortly before 1:45 p.m. as the man was surfing at a spot known as “the bowl,” according to Kauai ocean safety officials.

He suffered multiple cuts to his leg and was taken by medics to Wilcox Hospital, officials said. His condition was not immediately released.

Lifeguards have posted “Shark sighted” and “No swimming” signs along Hanalei Bay and are warning people to stay out of the water, officials said.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources was notified, officials said, and lifeguards will reassess the water Tuesday morning to determine if it is safe for swimming.

PREVIOUS STORY
Rainbow Drive-In opening third location at Pearlridge
NEXT STORY
Coast Guard rescues 3 divers off Oahu, medavacs snorkeler off Maui
Comments (1)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up