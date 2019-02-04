Hiker seriously injured in fall at Makua Cave

A 31-year-old male hiker was injured on Sunday evening at Makua Cave in Waianae and transported by paramedics to an area hospital in serious condition.

The incident happened at about 6:43 p.m., according to Emergency Medical Services. The man fell and suffered from leg injuries. Farrington Highway was closed briefly Sunday night during the rescue operation.

Hiking upper Makua Cave, the hillside above the cave also known as Kaneana Cave, is popular, with widespread information shared on social media, but is not a sanctioned hike.