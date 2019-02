Police this morning have reopened all highway lanes in Kaaawa after briefly closing the Kaneohe-bound lane of Kamehameha Highway due to a traffic accident.

The closure was at 51-432 Kamehameha Highway.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.