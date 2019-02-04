 Kauai police identify man who died in head-on vehicle crash
Kauai police identify man who died in head-on vehicle crash

By Star-Advertiser staff
February 4, 2019
Updated February 4, 2019 11:17am
Kauai Police on Monday identified the 28-year-old Kilauea man who died as a result of an apparent head-on vehicle crash that occurred over the weekend on Kuhio Highway, as Travis Isobe.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday, police said a white Dodge pickup truck was heading south on Kuhio Highway near the Kahili Makai Street junction when it crossed the centerline and struck an oncoming black Ford Ranger truck. The driver of the Ford was presumed dead at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge, a 22-year-old Kilauea man, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Wilcox Hospital for treatment. He has since been released.

Kuhio Highway was closed in both directions for approximately five hours to allow Kauai Police Department’s Traffic Safety Section to conduct an on-scene investigation.

Police continue their investigation of the crash and ask that anyone who may have seen the collision or may have any information contact Lieutenant James Miller at 241-1611. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers Kauai at 246-8300.

