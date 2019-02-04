 Liam Neeson admits he wanted to kill after friend was raped
  • Monday, February 4, 2019
  • 70°

Top News

Liam Neeson admits he wanted to kill after friend was raped

Associated Press
February 4, 2019
Updated February 4, 2019 7:35am

  • VIANNEY LE CAER/INVISION/ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Actor Liam Neeson posed for photographers, in Sept. 2016, upon his arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Hunt For The Wilderpeople’ in London. Liam Neeson saod he had violent thoughts some time ago about killing a black person after learning that someone close to him had been raped.

ADVERTISING

LONDON >> Liam Neeson says he’s ashamed to admit he had violent thoughts about killing a black person after learning that someone close to him had been raped.

Neeson says that after being told the attacker was black, he “went up and down areas with a cosh (stick or truncheon)” hoping a black person “would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could kill him.”

The Northern Ireland-born actor recounted the story in an interview published today in The Independent while promoting the movie “Cold Pursuit.” He said the incident happened some time ago.

Neeson called his reaction “horrible,” saying it taught him a lesson about the “primal need” for revenge.

Neeson’s publicist didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

PREVIOUS STORY
Iraqi president slams Trump’s remarks about staying in Iraq
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up