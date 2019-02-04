Manoa repaving project begins Feb. 11

City officials said work on an extensive repaving project in the Manoa Valley area is scheduled to begin, starting next Monday, impacting more than 30 local roads, including Oahu Avenue, Old East Manoa Road and Woodlawn Drive.

Allowable work hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and some weekends. The work is expected to take up to 365 days.

The project includes, but is not limited to: cold planing, resurfacing and reconstruction of asphalt concrete pavements, the adjustment of utility manhole frames and covers, and installation of pavement markings and vehicle loop detectors. It will also involve the reconstruction of existing concrete curbs and gutters, tree removals, tree canopy trimming and the installation of new underdrains.

Motorists are advised to observe and obey all traffic controls, posted signs and special duty police officers, and proceed with caution through the construction area. Drivers should anticipate delays, and allow extra travel time while driving through the work areas. Illegally parked vehicles may be towed if necessary at the owner’s expense.

Contractor Maui Kupono Builders LLC will coordinate local traffic, including deliveries, trash collection and emergency services. On-street parking will be prohibited during working hours. Questions or concerns can be directed to Maui Kupono Builders LLC at 369-1800 or Construction Management & Engineering LLC at 829-1902.