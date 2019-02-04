 Piikoi Street H-1 onramp to remain closed during peak traffic hours
  • Monday, February 4, 2019
  • 78°

Top News

Piikoi Street H-1 onramp to remain closed during peak traffic hours

By Star-Advertiser staff
February 4, 2019
Updated February 4, 2019 11:25am
ADVERTISING

State officials said the Piikoi Street onramp to the eastbound H-1 freeway will continue to be closed weekdays during afternoon peak traffic hours as data on the six-month pilot closure is finalized by the end of the month.

Peak traffic hours are between 3 and 6:30 p.m. weekdays.

From July 30, 2018, to Jan. 30, 2019, the Hawaii Department of Transportation initiated a six-month pilot closure of the onramp to analyze the benefits of the partial closure for eastbound drivers.

An earlier study of the full closure of the onramp in April 2017 showed an average timesaving of six minutes for eastbound drivers traveling on the H-1 between the Fort Shafter and Punahou Street offramps during the afternoon peak.

The “Piikoi Ramp Closure Observation and Analysis Report” is expected to be done by the end of February.

PREVIOUS STORY
University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team holds on to No. 2 ranking
NEXT STORY
Historians irked by musical ‘Hamilton’ escalate their duel
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up