Piikoi Street H-1 onramp to remain closed during peak traffic hours

State officials said the Piikoi Street onramp to the eastbound H-1 freeway will continue to be closed weekdays during afternoon peak traffic hours as data on the six-month pilot closure is finalized by the end of the month.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

State officials said the Piikoi Street onramp to the eastbound H-1 freeway will continue to be closed weekdays during afternoon peak traffic hours as data on the six-month pilot closure is finalized by the end of the month.

Peak traffic hours are between 3 and 6:30 p.m. weekdays.

From July 30, 2018, to Jan. 30, 2019, the Hawaii Department of Transportation initiated a six-month pilot closure of the onramp to analyze the benefits of the partial closure for eastbound drivers.

An earlier study of the full closure of the onramp in April 2017 showed an average timesaving of six minutes for eastbound drivers traveling on the H-1 between the Fort Shafter and Punahou Street offramps during the afternoon peak.

The “Piikoi Ramp Closure Observation and Analysis Report” is expected to be done by the end of February.