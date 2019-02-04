 Queen’s Health Systems confirms major West Oahu campus expansion
  • Monday, February 4, 2019
Queen’s Health Systems confirms major West Oahu campus expansion

By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
February 4, 2019
Updated February 4, 2019 12:00pm
The Queen’s Health Systems has confirmed plans for a major expansion of its West Oahu campus for the growing community.

The medical provider is building an eight-story, 540-stall parking structure to accommodate a significant increase in demand at the Queen’s Medical Center-West, as previously reported last year by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

The expansion will also add a new advanced medical-surgical inpatient unit with 24 private rooms and two floors of specialty clinics. Queen’s is also expanding existing general surgery, gastroenterology, cardiology, neurology and sports medicine services and will be adding orthopedics/spine, otolaryngology (ENT), and outpatient rehabilitation programs.

Renovations are slated to begin soon and be completed next year. The hospital said operations will not be affected during construction.

