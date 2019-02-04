Rainbow Drive-In opening third location at Pearlridge

Rainbow Drive-In announced it will open a third location at Pearlridge Center in Aiea, this week.

The longtime restaurant known for its inexpensive plate lunches, loco moco, chili and fried rice currently has one location at Kanaina Avenue in Kapuhulu and a second one on School Street in Kalihi. The third restaurant is slated to open later this week at Pearlridge Center’s Wai Makai, previously known as the Downtown food court.

On Wednesday, Rainbow Drive-In also said its Kapahulu location would be closed for filming, but did not disclose which production would be at its site.

“Please visit our Kalihi location to get your plate lunch fix! We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding! #rainbowdrivein,” said Rainbow Drive-In in an Instagram post.

Pearlridge Center, Hawaii’s second-largest shopping mall, is celebrating the renovation of its Downtown complex with a grand opening celebration on Friday morning, which includes a traditional Hawaiian blessing, the unveiling of original artwork, a Chinese lion dance and hula.

Singer and kumu hula Robert Cazimero, who was a frequent performer at the center in the 1970s, will give a free concert from 1 to 3 p.m. Entertainment and activitis continue through the weekend.

The center is no longer using the names Uptown and Downtown for its mall, renaming the sections of the mall “Mauka” (formerly Uptown), “Wai Makai” (formerly Downtown), Ko Makai (Pearlridge West) and Awa Makai (Pearlridge East).