 Letter: Rail station planning doesn’t make sense
  • Monday, February 4, 2019
  • 71°

Letter: Rail station planning doesn’t make sense

Posted on February 4, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  February 3, 2019 at 3:46 am
Hawaii politicians have been committed to an Oahu rail project for more than 25 years. With the ongoing construction of stations, we can now visualize what they had in mind. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up