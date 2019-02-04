 EV charging station rebates now available
  • Monday, February 4, 2019
  • 71°

EV charging station rebates now available

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on February 4, 2019 12:05 am 
Hawaii Energy and Ulupono Initiative are partnering to offer limited-time rebates for installing electric vehicle charging stations at workplaces and multi-unit dwellings. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up