Winner: 2019 Milken Educator Award

Sara King, Title 1 coordinator at Ala Wai Elementary just before being named Milken Educator Award and a $25,000 prize check.With her is Ala Wai Principal Michelle DeBusca.
Sara King, Title 1 coordinator at Ala Wai Elementary receives Milken Educator Award and a $25,000 prize check. Giving her lei is Ala Wai Principal Michelle DeBusca.
Sara King, Title 1 coordinator at Ala Wai Elementary learning she has won Milken Educator Award and a $25,000 prize check. With her is Ala Wai Principal Michelle DeBusca.
Sara White, Title 1 coordinator at Ala Wai Elementary receives Milken Educator Award and a $25,000 prize check. Sara White, middle, with $25,000 check. Standing with her is Dr. Jane Foley, left, from the Milken Foundation, Governor David Ige, and First Lady Dawn Amano, Ige, US Representative Ed Case, and Superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto.
Sara King, Title 1 coordinator at Ala Wai Elementary was covered with lei after receiving Milken Educator Award and a $25,000 prize check.
-
Dr. Jane Foley, of the Milken Foundation with Sara King, Title 1 coordinator at Ala Wai Elementary, who received Milken Educator Award and a $25,000 prize check.