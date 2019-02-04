 HPU baseball sweeps Howard Payne
  • Monday, February 4, 2019
  • 71°

HPU baseball sweeps Howard Payne

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on February 4, 2019 12:05 am 
The Hawaii Pacific baseball team edged, then routed Howard Payne (Texas) in a doubleheader Sunday at Hans L’Orange Park. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up