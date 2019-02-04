Hawaii football schedule features 3 Pac-12 teams, Boise State

The University of Hawaii football team will begin and end the 2019 season at home while not playing road games on back-to-back weekends, according to the schedule announced this morning.

The Rainbow Warriors will open with three games against Pac-12 opponents — Arizona (Aug. 24) and Oregon State (Sept. 7) at Aloha Stadium and on the road against Washington (Sept. 14). The Warriors’ other nonconference games are against Central Arkansas (Sept. 21) and the regular-season finale against Army (Nov. 30).

In Mountain West play, the Warriors will travel to Nevada (Sept. 28), Boise State (Oct. 12), New Mexico (Oct. 26) and Nevada-Las Vegas (Nov. 16). There is a bye between the Nevada and Boise State games.

The home league games will be against Air Force (Oct. 19), Fresno State (Nov. 2) San Jose State (Nov. 9), and San Diego State (Nov. 23).

Aug. 24 — Arizona

Sept. 7 — Oregon State

Sept. 14 — At Washington

Sept. 21 — Central Arkansas

Sept. 28 — At Nevada

Oct. 5 — Bye

Oct. 12 — At Boise State

Oct. 19 — Air Force

Oct. 26 — At New Mexico

Nov. 2 — Fresno State

Nov. 9 — San Jose State

Nov. 16 — At UNLV

Nov. 23— San Diego State

Nov. 30 — Army