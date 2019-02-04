 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team holds on to No. 2 ranking
  • Monday, February 4, 2019
  • 77°

Sports Breaking| Top News

University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team holds on to No. 2 ranking

By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
February 4, 2019
Updated February 4, 2019 10:45am
ADVERTISING

Undefeated Hawaii remained No. 2 in today’s AVCA Coaches Division I-II Top 15 men’s volleyball poll.

The Rainbow Warriors (5-0), who have not dropped a set this season, were behind defending national champion Long Beach State. The 49ers (10-0) remained the unanimous No. 1, receiving all 16 first-place votes.

Hawaii leaves Tuesday for its first road trip, heading to Charlotte, N.C. The Warriors will play host Queens (2-7) Thursday and Saturday, and St. Francis (5-3) on Friday.

Five of the six Big West teams are ranked. Besides Long Beach State and Hawaii, UC Irvine (11-2) is at No. 3, UC Santa Barbara (9-3) is No. 6 and Cal State Northridge (6-5) No. 12.

PREVIOUS STORY
Tennessee remains at No. 1, top 4 unchanged in AP Top 25
NEXT STORY
Bill Belichick joins George Halas, Curly Lambeau with 6 NFL titles
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up