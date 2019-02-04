University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team holds on to No. 2 ranking

SHARE















Undefeated Hawaii remained No. 2 in today’s AVCA Coaches Division I-II Top 15 men’s volleyball poll.

The Rainbow Warriors (5-0), who have not dropped a set this season, were behind defending national champion Long Beach State. The 49ers (10-0) remained the unanimous No. 1, receiving all 16 first-place votes.

Hawaii leaves Tuesday for its first road trip, heading to Charlotte, N.C. The Warriors will play host Queens (2-7) Thursday and Saturday, and St. Francis (5-3) on Friday.

Five of the six Big West teams are ranked. Besides Long Beach State and Hawaii, UC Irvine (11-2) is at No. 3, UC Santa Barbara (9-3) is No. 6 and Cal State Northridge (6-5) No. 12.