Ocean Safety officials reopened Hanalei Bay to swimmers at 2 p.m. today after a tiger shark bit a surfer’s leg Monday.

The surfer who is reportedly a firefighter was surfing at a spot “The Bowl” when the shark bit him at about 1:45 p.m.

He sustained multiple cuts to his leg and was taken to Wilcox Medical Center. Lifeguards posted signs and warned beachgoers to stay out of the water.