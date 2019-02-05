Kauai resort employees amend lawsuit over locker room videos

Female employees of a Kauai resort have added claims of sexual harassment and retaliation to their class-action lawsuit that was filed after a male co-worker was accused of recording women in the employee locker room.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Female employees of a Kauai resort have added claims of sexual harassment and retaliation to their class-action lawsuit that was filed after a male co-worker was accused of recording women in the employee locker room.

The Garden Island reports attorneys for the employees have filed an amended complaint against Kauai Marriott Resort, claiming the hotel fostered a hostile work environment toward women.

The original suit filed in September claims the resort’s response was negligent after the recording was reported to management.

Resort general manager Paul Toner declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.

Alan Ganir has been charged with first-degree violation of privacy. His criminal trial is scheduled for April.

His lawyer Matt Mannisto says Ganir is innocent until proven guilty.