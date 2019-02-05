 Kauai resort employees amend lawsuit over locker room videos
  • Tuesday, February 5, 2019
  • 74°

Top News

Kauai resort employees amend lawsuit over locker room videos

Associated Press
February 5, 2019
Updated February 5, 2019 9:03pm
ADVERTISING

Female employees of a Kauai resort have added claims of sexual harassment and retaliation to their class-action lawsuit that was filed after a male co-worker was accused of recording women in the employee locker room.

The Garden Island reports attorneys for the employees have filed an amended complaint against Kauai Marriott Resort, claiming the hotel fostered a hostile work environment toward women.

The original suit filed in September claims the resort’s response was negligent after the recording was reported to management.

Resort general manager Paul Toner declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.

Alan Ganir has been charged with first-degree violation of privacy. His criminal trial is scheduled for April.

His lawyer Matt Mannisto says Ganir is innocent until proven guilty.

PREVIOUS STORY
Two Laysan albatross chicks hatch at Kahuku Point
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up