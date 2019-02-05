Renovated Terminal 2 at Honolulu airport ready for Southwest Airlines

A new waiting area with charging stations, new restrooms, an escalator and elevator have been completed at the Honolulu airport, and are now ready for Southwest Airlines.

State transportation officials announced today that these improvements to the G gate area in Terminal 2 have been completed at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. When approved, Southwest Airlines will operate at gates G7-G10 in the Diamond Head Concourse. The Southwest Airlines ticket lobby will be located in Lobby 6 in Terminal 2.

In addition to the new restrooms, escalator and elevator, the area has new restaurants and shops operated by HMSHost and Blind Vendors, including Starbucks and Kona Brewery. State officials said these improvements were made to accommodate the arrival of new airlines and flights, including Southwest Airlines.

Prior to construction, the area was an open space without walls or facilities.

Southwest Airlines is flying between Oakland, Calif. and Honolulu with U.S. safety regulators on board today as part of a “validation” flight to secure approval of commercial flights to Hawaii. Those validation flights will continue this month to the Honolulu and Kahului airports to demonstrate the aircraft are able to complete flights across the Pacific Ocean with one operable engine.

The Federal Aviation Administration, which has approved the Southwest Airlines Extended Operations manuals and training protocols, must give final approval before Southwest Airlines operates at the G gate area of Honolulu airport.

The airline intends to complete ticket counter and office space improvements at Kahului Airport (OGG), Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole (KOA) and Lihue Airport (LIH) without state funds, officials said.