Repaving of South King Street in downtown Honolulu begins Saturday

Temporary road pavement repairs are scheduled on a section of South King Street, starting this Saturday, and every Saturday through the first week of March, city officials said.

The repairs will require the partial closure of South King Street between Punchbowl and Alapai streets from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 16 and 23 and March 2 and 9. The work is anticipated to be completed by March 9, weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible, and use alternate routes while crews are working. Motorists should also allow for extra travel time and obey posted traffic signs. Special duty police officers will assist with traffic control on-site.

Questions or concerns about the project can be directed to the city Department of Facility Maintenance at 768-3632.