 Repaving of South King Street in downtown Honolulu begins Saturday
  • Tuesday, February 5, 2019
  • 82°

Top News

Repaving of South King Street in downtown Honolulu begins Saturday

By Star-Advertiser staff
February 5, 2019
Updated February 5, 2019 3:16pm

  • COURTESY CITY AND COUNTY OF HONOLULU

    The repairs will require the partial closure of South King Street between Punchbowl and Alapai streets from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 16 and 23 and March 2 and 9. The work is anticipated to be completed by March 9, weather permitting.

ADVERTISING

Temporary road pavement repairs are scheduled on a section of South King Street, starting this Saturday, and every Saturday through the first week of March, city officials said.

The repairs will require the partial closure of South King Street between Punchbowl and Alapai streets from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 16 and 23 and March 2 and 9. The work is anticipated to be completed by March 9, weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible, and use alternate routes while crews are working. Motorists should also allow for extra travel time and obey posted traffic signs. Special duty police officers will assist with traffic control on-site.

Questions or concerns about the project can be directed to the city Department of Facility Maintenance at 768-3632.

PREVIOUS STORY
‘Hammajang’ added to Oxford English Dictionary
Comments (1)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up