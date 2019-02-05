 ABC’s ‘Modern Family’ to end after 11 seasons
  • Tuesday, February 5, 2019
  • 78°

News

ABC’s ‘Modern Family’ to end after 11 seasons

Associated Press
February 5, 2019
Updated February 5, 2019 10:25am

  • COURTESY ABC

    From left, Ed O’Neill, Ty Burrell, Sofia Vergara, obscured, Julie Bowen, Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson in a scene from “Modern Family.” ABC’s “Modern Family,” the five-time Emmy Award winner for best comedy, will end its run next year after 11 seasons. ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke announced the end of the series.

ADVERTISING

PASADENA, Calif. >> ABC’s “Modern Family,” the five-time Emmy Award winner for best comedy, will end its run next year after 11 seasons.

ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke announced the end of the series about the boisterous extended family today. It will finish three seasons short of the longest-running sitcom ever, “The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet.”

The series produced by Christopher Lloyd and Steve Levitan was an immediate hit after its debut in September 2009. It began a five-year streak of winning the Emmy for best comedy a year later. Actors Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen and Eric Stonestreet each won two Emmys.

It’s currently seen by nearly 5 million viewers a week.

PREVIOUS STORY
‘Flower Drum Song’ author C.Y. Lee dies at 102
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up