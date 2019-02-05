R. Kelly announces overseas concerts amid multiple sexual misconduct allegations

R. Kelly announced a string of performances outside the United States amid a wave of distressing allegations against him.

The singer, who faces multiple sexual misconduct allegations, announced a new tour with stops in Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

“NEW TOUR ALERT,” Kelly tweeted Tuesday.

He did not announce which cities the concerts will be in or release any tour dates, but the announcement said Kelly would be “coming soon.”

🚨 NEW TOUR ALERT 🚨 Australia | New Zealand | Sri Lanka see y’all soon! 👑 pic.twitter.com/m4PGFeIG4v — R. Kelly (@rkelly) February 5, 2019

Kelly has been accused of engaging in sexual activity with minors and of controlling the lives of women at his homes.

He has denied all allegations against him.

Kelly was recently dropped by his longtime record label, Sony Music and the subsidiary brand RCA Records.

A movement using the hashtag #MuteRKelly, meanwhile, has aimed to end his career.

The claims against the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer, 52, garnered renewed attention last month after Lifetime released a six-part documentary series, “Surviving R. Kelly,” that covered the allegations.

Kelly was acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008 after being accused of appearing in a sex tape with a minor years earlier. He is also accused of marrying the late singer Aaliyah during the mid-1990s, when she was 15.

In addition to the new concerts, Kelly is scheduled to perform in Germany in April.