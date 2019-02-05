Trump gives State of the Union address

to Congress on Tuesday. Stacey Abrams, who narrowly lost the election for Georgia governor, delivered the Democrats’ official response.
President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., watch.
President Donald Trump turns to House speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., as he delivers his State of the Union address.
Matthew Charles, center, gestures as President Donald Trump acknowledges him during the State of the Union address.
Grace Eline waves as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address.
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin arrives for President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.
From left, Debra Bissell, Madison Armstrong and Heather Armstrong are acknowledged by President Donald Trump during the State of the Union address.
President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address.
Many Democratic legislators wear white as President Donald Trump gives his State of the Union address.
Members of Congress cheer after President Donald Trump acknowledges more women in Congress during his State of the Union address.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., arrives to hear President Donald Trump deliver his State of the Union address.
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., left, and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., right, listen as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address.
Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway arrives to hear President Donald Trump deliver his State of the Union address.
First lady Melania Trump arrives for President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.
Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, arrives to hear President Donald Trump deliver his State of the Union address.
President Donald Trump arrives to deliver his State of the Union address.